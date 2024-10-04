Bade Miyan Chote Miyan day 1 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to record one of the highest opening of 2024

MUMBAI : No doubt the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the big releases of the Year. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans and has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making, the movie that has Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Pitobash, Sonakshi Sinha, Jugal Hansraj, Hiten Patel, Ronit Roy in the leading role is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. No doubt the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the big releases of the year and after the long wait the movie is all set to hit the big screen tomorrow.

As we all know the movie was supposed to release today on 10th April but the movie got postponed for a day and let us have a look at the day one prediction of the movie.

The buzz of the movie is very high and it has strong commercial elements that can go very well with the festival of Eid. As per the pre release advance ticket selling and the buzz the movie can collect around 9 to 11 crores on day 1 tomorrow.

Well these are just assumptions but we look forward to seeing what the official numbers look like tomorrow. What are your views on this prediction of day one collection of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, do let us know in the comment section below.

