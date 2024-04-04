Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to have a Post credit scene, here is what the report says

MUMBAI: Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been grabbing the attention the fans and audience ever since the movie was in the making, the movie that has some amazing star cast like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year which is indeed one of the biggest releases of the Year.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the movie and to see the action chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer itself. The trailer and the songs have got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over and they are just loving the materials of the movie which are out so far. Well for all the fans of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and fans of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff here is the big news.

Also read-Newlywed Taapsee Pannu reveals her post-wedding plan in her first-ever interview after marriage; Says 'I want to enjoy life beyond work'

There are many reports floating all over the internet saying that the movie will have a Post credit scene which will take the movie ahead, yes you heard right, the filmmakers have reportedly promised that the movie will have scene after end credits and this might take the movie ahead in further part which is yet another proof and hint that the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is franchise.

Indeed this news has grabbed our attention and we are very excited with this news, and it will be a treat to see another grand movie turning into a franchise. What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screen on 10th April clashing with movie Maidaan.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Riddhima Kapoor Sahani to make a Bollywood debut soon? Here's what netizens think