Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to have a Post credit scene, here is what the report says

Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screen soon and there are reports all over that are saying the movie will have surprise post credit scene
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 13:11
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI: Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been grabbing the attention the fans and audience ever since the movie was in the making, the movie that has some amazing star cast like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year which is indeed one of the biggest releases of the Year. 

The fans are eagerly waiting for the movie and to see the action chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer itself. The trailer and the songs have got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over and they are just loving the materials of the movie which are out so far. Well for all the fans of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and fans of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff here is the big news.

Also read-Newlywed Taapsee Pannu reveals her post-wedding plan in her first-ever interview after marriage; Says 'I want to enjoy life beyond work'

There are many reports floating all over the internet saying that the movie will have a Post credit scene which will take the movie ahead, yes you heard right, the filmmakers have reportedly promised that the movie will have scene after end credits and this might take the movie ahead in further part which is yet another proof and hint that the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is franchise. 

Indeed this news has grabbed our attention and we are very excited with this news, and it will be a treat to see another grand movie turning into a franchise. What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, do let us know in the comment section below.  

Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screen on 10th April clashing with movie Maidaan. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Riddhima Kapoor Sahani to make a Bollywood debut soon? Here's what netizens think

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Prithviraj Sukumaran Sonakshi Sinha Manushi Chhillar Alaya F new movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 13:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj SPOILER: ASTOUNDED! Yuvika shocked to see the mysterious woman’s face
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: ANTICIPATION! Everyone awaits the court’s verdict
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: OH NO! Dhruv once again outshines Suryapratap, Leaving a lasting impression
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Archana Singh Rajput is redefining hotness in these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Archana Singh Rajput has been grabbing the attention...
Aangan Spoiler: SHOCKING! Aparna drags Pallavi out of the house
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’ Aangan – Apno Ka stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore,...
Aashka Goradia shares a beautiful visual of her husband and son; gives picture perfect vibes
MUMBAI: Actresses like Dipika Kakar, Tanvi Thakker, Ishita Dutta, Vidhisha Srivastava, Pankhuri Awasthy, Gauahar Khan...
Recent Stories
Archana Singh
Archana Singh Rajput is redefining hotness in these pictures
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Archana Singh
Archana Singh Rajput is redefining hotness in these pictures
Saurabh
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal co-star Saurabh Sachdeva bought a luxurious car of worth Rs 75 lakh
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 27: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer is set to great 4th week
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express box office day 13: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary starrer still going strong
Godzilla x Kong
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office day 6: Latest Monsterverse movie is in no mood to slow down
Crew box
Crew box office day 6: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer has still got good grip over audience