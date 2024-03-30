Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Makers REVEAL the impactful character of Prithviraj Sukumaran

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bloody Daddy and is now coming up with another movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM, which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. This film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Right after the movie was announced, there was a wave of excitement among the audience as they were happy to see Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar coming together for a movie. The teaser of the movie was released and the audience started having high hopes from it.

The audience found the prank videos hilarious as they got to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff competing to make scores even. The videos were very much loved for sure and now we are here with more updates from the movie.

The trailer of the movie has been released finally and the audience are liking the trailer. In the trailer, we can see Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main villain. Just the voice of the actor leaves a great impact in the trailer.

Talking about the character that Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing, now the makers have revealed the full look of the character. Take a look at the post below:

After watching the trailer, the audience were highly praising the villain character and it seems that the character has created a pretty good impact.

