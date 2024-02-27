Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Pushpa 2 and other upcoming Mega-Budget movies of 2024

MUMBAI: With the rise consumption of content we have seen great movies are been made by set of directors and actors, for all the movie lovers it has a been a good time from recent past that we got to see some great collaborations of north and south, and now there are many more movies which are the talk of town and the fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

Having said that let us have a look at the upcoming mega-budget movies of 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan



Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is indeed one of the big release of the year, the movies that has great name like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the title roles, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy has been grabbing the attention ever since the announcement was made and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie as it all set to hit the big screens on Eid 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD

Another major movie coming from the superstar Darling Prabhas is Kalki 2898 AD, the glimpses of the movies were out and it set the strong buzz all over and the fans waiting for the movie as the budget is supremely high, the cast includes The film stars Prabhas in the titular role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled for a worldwide release on 9 May 2024

Singham Again

Another chapter from the Rohit Shetty Cop universe titled Singham Again is all set to release this year, the movie will have great cast like stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in lead roles while Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff appear in cameo appearances. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014). Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release on 15 August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

Welcome To The Jungle



Welcomes 3 titled Welcome To The Jungle is indeed one of the big rereleases of the year, the movie will see some new plus old cast members, the names includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani in lead roles. The announcement video was out and was loved by the fans all over. Welcome to the Jungle is scheduled for theatrical release on 20 December 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule



Another massive movie that is all set to release this year is Pushpa 2: The Rule, The film stars Allu Arjun in titular role, alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles. It is the second installment in the Pushpa film series and is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The film is one of the most expensive Indian films to date. It is scheduled to release on 15 August 2024, coinciding with India's Independence Day.

Well these are the big banner movies that are all set to hit the big screens this year 2024, for which movie are you excited, do share in the comment section below.

