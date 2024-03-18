Bastar: Adah Sharma starrer is falling flat on THESE elements

Movie Bastar The Naxal Story has hit the big screen and these are elements where the movie is falling short of
Adah

MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal Story has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since that teaser was out, the announcement video and the trailer has got a big Thumbs up from the fans all over the internet, also we all were looking forward to see yet another powerful performance coming from the side of the actress Adah Sharma after The Kerala story.

The movie that has some amazing star cast like Adah Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Anupam Joardar, Indira Tiwari, Kishore Kadam is directed by Sudipto Sen. The movie has finally hit the big screen and it is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over the internet and they are saying the movie should have been better. Having said that today let us have a look at these factors and elements which could have been better.

Complex storytelling

Many people are saying the screenplay and the writing of the movie is very complex, the storytelling is complex and it is unclear with many people who are giving reviews, the storytelling should be very simple and easy to understand by the fans and audience especially in an intense subject like this.

Lack of detailing

The makers should understand that many people will not know every terms which are there in the movie, so there should be some small videos or some small portion of explanation given for some Complex and other words which are directly or and indirectly related to the naxal issues which may not be understood by all the audience

Lot of violence

Another point which the fans have said is that the movie has a lot of unnecessary violence, the violence is there even though it is not at all necessary, many people in their reviews and reactions have pointed this out.

Lack of strong performance

No doubt Adah Sharma is one of the most loved actresses, we have loved the actress in The Kerala story but movies like Bastar required strong performance oriented actresses, at many places the actress was brilliant but there are many other scenes where the actress was falling flat and the power was missing in her performance.

Well, these are the points and elements which are pulling the movie Bastar down and the movie could have been better, what are your views on the movie and on these points, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

