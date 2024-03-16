Bastar The Naxal Story weekend box office prediction: Adah Sharma starrer to struggle to get footfalls

Movie Bastar is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and today let us have a look at the weekend prediction
MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal Story has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video was out, where we have seen one of our favourite actresses Adah Sharma, the fans were eagerly looking forward to say yet another powerful performance coming from the side of the actress after what she has done in the movie The Kerala Story.

The movie that has some amazing star cast like Adah Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Anupam Joardar, Indira Tiwari, Kishore Kadam is directed by Sudipto Sen. It was yesterday when the movie has hit the big screen and it opened to some mixed reviews from the fans all over, there were many people who are praising the writing and the solid direction along with some powerful performance of the actress, whereas many people have criticized the movie on the brutality and on unnecessary violence shown in the movie.

Talking about the collection the movie has made only 50 crores on day 1 and looking at the current buzz and the opening of the movie and unfortunately the movie will struggle a lot to attract more and more footfalls for the weekend.

Also read - Bastar the Naxal Story Review: Adah Sharma starrer is a hard, unflinching look at the dark underbelly of maoism

Looks like the movie will have a weekend collection of 1.5 to 2 crores only. This is indeed very average and very decent numbers coming from the side of the movie Bastar which really had good buzz before the release but unfortunately this cannot be seen in the numbers.

What are your views on the collection of the movie Bastar and on the weekend prediction, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 1: Adah Sharma starrer surprises everyone with it's numbers

