Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 4: Adah Sharma starrer faces clear rejection from the fans

Movie Bastar The Naxal Story starring Adah Sharma is facing rejection from the fans and here are the collection made by the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal Story had got a Thumbs Up from the fans when the teaser and the trailer was out, the movie that has Adah Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and other is directed by Sudipto Sen and the fans were waiting to see yet another power-packed Performance of the actress Adah Sharma after the movie The Kerala Story. 

Well the movie opened to some mixed to negative reviews from the fans and audience all over, the movie now is facing rejection from the fans all over. The movie has collected only 24 lakhs on day 4 which was yesterday and which was a busy Monday. Well this is the lowest on the row of collection and we see the drop in collection by every passing day, the total collection made by the movie is around 2.25 crore net in India.

It is clear that Bastar The Naxal Story is clearly not the first choice for the movie goers and the movie is sinking at the box office, what are your views on the movie Bastar and how did you like the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

