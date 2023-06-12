Beautiful! Deepika Padukone's Elegant Choice: Rewearing Her Gold Saree for BFF's Wedding

MUMBAI: Alongside Alia Bhatt, some celebrities are championing sustainability and classic elegance in the fast-paced world of Bollywood fashion. Deepika Padukone, in particular, made a noteworthy decision by donning the same beautiful gold saree that her mother had gifted her for her best friend's wedding in Bangalore. We are truly enchanted by how she styled it on both occasions.

For her friend's wedding in Bengaluru in 2019, Deepika graced the occasion in an elegant molten gold saree. What caught everyone's eye was that this was the same saree she had worn for her reception in November 2018 at The Leela Palace in Bangalore, following her dreamy wedding. The saree, a limited-edition pure Zari Kanjeevaram creation from Adyava, a private label of The House of Angadi, held profound significance. It took approximately 60 days to weave this traditional masterpiece, showcasing the rich heritage of the craft.

The timeless ensemble pays homage to The House of Angadi's timeless craftsmanship, featuring an ivory shirt designed by the esteemed Sabyasachi with a high collar and full sleeves. Deepika's decision to repeat this outfit not only showcased her fondness for timeless pieces but also endorsed sustainable fashion. We genuinely admire how this saree complements the talented actress like a charm.

The details of her accessories, hair, and makeup further enhanced her saree. To complement the regal attire, Deepika adorned herself with a heavy choker emerald necklace embedded with multiple stones and matching earrings. On her reception day, the actress added a layered pearl necklace for an extra touch of elegance. Repeating the saree, she paired it with a gold choker-like statement necklace, emphasizing the versatility of this piece. We love the diva's choices.

Whether on her reception day or when she gracefully repeated the saree, the gorgeous diva opted for a neat bun adorned with a gajra, showcasing a timeless look. Her makeup, featuring a bold lip, added just the right amount of glamour to her ensemble.

In a fashion landscape dominated by rapid changes, the actress's commitment to reusing and celebrating her cultural heritage sends a powerful message. Through this act, she reminds us all of the importance of sustainability.

