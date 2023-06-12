Beautiful! Deepika Padukone's Elegant Choice: Rewearing Her Gold Saree for BFF's Wedding

Deepika Padukone's wedding was a dreamy affair, and we still admire the elegance of it all. Let's reminisce about the time when the Bollywood diva chose to rewear her reception saree for her best friend's wedding.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 19:50
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI: Alongside Alia Bhatt, some celebrities are championing sustainability and classic elegance in the fast-paced world of Bollywood fashion. Deepika Padukone, in particular, made a noteworthy decision by donning the same beautiful gold saree that her mother had gifted her for her best friend's wedding in Bangalore. We are truly enchanted by how she styled it on both occasions.

For her friend's wedding in Bengaluru in 2019, Deepika graced the occasion in an elegant molten gold saree. What caught everyone's eye was that this was the same saree she had worn for her reception in November 2018 at The Leela Palace in Bangalore, following her dreamy wedding. The saree, a limited-edition pure Zari Kanjeevaram creation from Adyava, a private label of The House of Angadi, held profound significance. It took approximately 60 days to weave this traditional masterpiece, showcasing the rich heritage of the craft.

The timeless ensemble pays homage to The House of Angadi's timeless craftsmanship, featuring an ivory shirt designed by the esteemed Sabyasachi with a high collar and full sleeves. Deepika's decision to repeat this outfit not only showcased her fondness for timeless pieces but also endorsed sustainable fashion. We genuinely admire how this saree complements the talented actress like a charm.

Also Read: Wow! Deepika Padukone, stunning everyone in a gorgeous purple gown at The Academy Museum Gala 2023

The details of her accessories, hair, and makeup further enhanced her saree. To complement the regal attire, Deepika adorned herself with a heavy choker emerald necklace embedded with multiple stones and matching earrings. On her reception day, the actress added a layered pearl necklace for an extra touch of elegance. Repeating the saree, she paired it with a gold choker-like statement necklace, emphasizing the versatility of this piece. We love the diva's choices.

Whether on her reception day or when she gracefully repeated the saree, the gorgeous diva opted for a neat bun adorned with a gajra, showcasing a timeless look. Her makeup, featuring a bold lip, added just the right amount of glamour to her ensemble.

In a fashion landscape dominated by rapid changes, the actress's commitment to reusing and celebrating her cultural heritage sends a powerful message. Through this act, she reminds us all of the importance of sustainability.

What are your thoughts on the beautiful actress's timeless golden saree? Feel free to share your opinions with us in the comment section below. 

Also Read:  Wow! Deepika Padukone shared her first poster from the aerial action entertainer titled Fighter, have a look

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla

    
 

Deepika Padukone glamour saree Angadi Alia Bhatt Celebrity Fashion Bollywood Fast Fashion TV celebs TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 19:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri hospitalized at Hinduja hospital due to heart issues
MUMBAI: On Wednesday, December 6, Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital admitted Indira Bhaduri, the mother of veteran Bollywood...
Pandya Store: Heartbreaking! Dhawal throws Natasha out of the Makawana house after signing the divorce papers
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
The individual who stalked BTS' V and presented him with a marriage certificate has been apprehended by the police. Authorities have issued a ban, prohibiting her from approaching the K-pop idol in the future. Further details are available below.
MUMBAI: K-pop fans worldwide are known for the abundant love they offer their favorite idols. However, there is a thin...
BTS' J-Hope's net worth has been disclosed, showcasing a flourishing solo career, investments in real estate, and lucrative endorsements with luxury brands. As the wealthiest member of the boy band, his financial success is noteworthy.
MUMBAI: The South Korean boy band BTS is among the most beloved and popular musical groups in the world. BTS enjoys a...
Aww! Abhishek Bachchan has the cutest message for Navya Nanda on her birthday, check it out
MUMBAI: There are very few actors in the Hindi film industry who have an unusual sense of humour. Abhishek Bachchan is...
Woah! Triptii Dimri's Instagram Followers Sore After Animal's Release
MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri, known for her roles in Bulbul and Qala, has gained immense popularity on Instagram after the...
Recent Stories
Indira
Shocking! Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri hospitalized at Hinduja hospital due to heart issues
Latest Video
Related Stories
Indira
Shocking! Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri hospitalized at Hinduja hospital due to heart issues
Abhishek
Aww! Abhishek Bachchan has the cutest message for Navya Nanda on her birthday, check it out
Triptii
Woah! Triptii Dimri's Instagram Followers Sore After Animal's Release
Janhvi
Hot As Hell! Janhvi Kapoor is here to slay your hearts with her goddess level hotness, check it out
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol reveals why he walked out of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Ishita
Sexy! This Saree Photoshoot of the actress Ishita Raj Sharma is too hot handle