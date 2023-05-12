Wow! Deepika Padukone shared her first poster from the aerial action entertainer titled Fighter, have a look

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's queens, shared the Fighter film poster on her Instagram page. 'FIGHTER,' a film by Siddharth Anand, recently wrapped up its shootings earlier this month. The film is expected to be released by January 25, 2024. The film budget was approximately 250 crore rupees.

Deepika Padukone is a 37 year old gorgeous Indian actress. She has worked in many indian films, her first debut in hindi film is, Om Shanti Om. She has won many awards in the field of acting.

The top films in which deepika starred were Pathan, Jawan, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, padmavat and many more.

No taking to her instagram handle actress Deepika Padukone shared the first look from her upcoming aerial action thriller titled Fighter, indeed the actress is looking fearless as the air force pilot and the poster is surely giving us major patriotic vibes, before this yesterday we have seen the first look for the actor Hrithik Roshan from the movie Fighter.

Indeed the poster of the actress has grabbed our attention and sets the tone right for the movie, the excitement level among the fans are really very high and now we are really looking forward to seeing the actress in this never seen before avatar as the air force pilot.

Talking about her character the actress will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, also known by her call sign, Minni. Well the fans always look forward to the new movies of the director Sidharth Anand and we are really waiting for the movie Fighter which will hit the big screens on 25th january 2024. How did you like the first look of the actress and how excited are you for the movie Fighter, do let us know in the comment section below.

