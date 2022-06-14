Bengaluru Drugs Case: Latest Update! Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail in connection with drugs consumption

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has now been released on station bail after he was arrested on Monday after being tested positive in consumption of drugs in Bangaluru’s rave party.

Earlier Siddhanth was detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night.

Also Read: Must read! All you need to know about Siddhanth Kapoor

Bengaluru City Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."

Reportedly, police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted. "Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," added DCP Guled.

Also Read: Amazing! Siddhant Chaturvedi’s cryptic post spark rumours about his relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda

Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive. Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.

Credit: ETimes