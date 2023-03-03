Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release in black and white, is it a big risk?

MUMBAI :Anubhav Sinha has made different genres of films, but his last few films like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad, and Anek were social dramas. Now, his next directorial is Bheed. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pedenekar in the lead roles and it is going to be released in the black and white format.

Well, Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad, which were released before the pandemic, had done very well at the box office. But, Anek, which was released post the pandemic, had failed to make a mark.

We all know that Bollywood isn’t going through a great phase right now. Apart from Pathaan, no other films have done well at the box office. In this scenario, isn’t it a big risk to release a film in the black and white format?

Of course, earlier we had black and white movies, but that was long back and now, it’s a big question whether the audience would be interested in watching a black and white movie in theatres.

Bheed is set against the backdrop of lockdown, and it looks like an interesting film with an amazing cast. But, will it be able to get the audiences to theatres? Well, let’s wait and watch.

The movie also stars Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza and Kritika Kamra. It is slated to release on 24th March 2023. So, with Bheed releasing this month, now we have five biggies coming to theatres in March; Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato, Bheed, and Bholaa.

