Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release in black and white, is it a big risk?

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed to release in theatres on 24th March 2023. It will be released in black and white format. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 16:47
movie_image: 
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI :Anubhav Sinha has made different genres of films, but his last few films like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad, and Anek were social dramas. Now, his next directorial is Bheed. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pedenekar in the lead roles and it is going to be released in the black and white format.

Well, Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad, which were released before the pandemic, had done very well at the box office. But, Anek, which was released post the pandemic, had failed to make a mark.

Also Read: Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed

We all know that Bollywood isn’t going through a great phase right now. Apart from Pathaan, no other films have done well at the box office. In this scenario, isn’t it a big risk to release a film in the black and white format?


 

Of course, earlier we had black and white movies, but that was long back and now, it’s a big question whether the audience would be interested in watching a black and white movie in theatres.

Bheed is set against the backdrop of lockdown, and it looks like an interesting film with an amazing cast. But, will it be able to get the audiences to theatres? Well, let’s wait and watch.

The movie also stars Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza and Kritika Kamra. It is slated to release on 24th March 2023. So, with Bheed releasing this month, now we have five biggies coming to theatres in March; Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato, Bheed, and Bholaa.

Are you excited to watch Bheed in black and white format in theatres? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read:  Rajkummar, Bhumi go down memory lane as 'Badhaai Do' turns one

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Bheed Rajkummar Rao Bhumi Pednekar Mulk Article 15 Thappad Anek Pankaj Kapur Dia Mirza Kritika Kamra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 16:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Here’s all you need to know about Uorfi Javed’s family
MUMBAI : Uorfi Javed has been grabbing headlines for a while now ever since she made an appearance on the reality show...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Teji comes to know about Viaan’s feelings for Katha
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Lag Ja Gale: Ishani burns the dish made for Shiv’s guests
MUMBAI:Zee TV is back with yet another interesting and gripping show to keep up with their high standards of...
Spoiler Alert! Rab Se Hai Dua: Ghazal climbs into Haider’s bed and hugs him, latter assumes it is Dua
MUMBAI:Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Gandharv Dewan on Gulmohar, “I cried a lot while watching the film and even while reading the script” – Exclusive
MUMBAI : Gandharv Dewan has been a part of movies like The Zoya Factor, Shiddat, and others, and he has also done a few...
Recent Stories
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar
Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release in black and white, is it a big risk?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to be the presenter at the awards, netizens feel RRR will for sure win
Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to be the presenter at the awards, netizens feel RRR will for sure win
Sakshi Pradhan
Exclusive! Sakshi Pradhan roped in to be part of Yaariyaan 2
Ajay Devgn builds anticipation for Bholaa trailer, talks about his vision for action
Ajay Devgn builds anticipation for Bholaa trailer, talks about his vision for action
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?
Jaya Bachchan smiles and talks to paparazzi in a very friendly way; netizens say, "Ye itna kaise sudhar gayi"
Jaya Bachchan smiles and talks to paparazzi in a very friendly way; netizens say, "Ye itna kaise sudhar gayi"
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato; which March release is the audience excited for? View Poll R
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato; which March release is the audience excited for? View Poll Results