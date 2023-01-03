Bhool Bhulaiya 3, Allu Arjun, Jawan; check out some of the trending news for the day

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some amazing information from the world of Bollywood, digital and television. Have a glimpse of the trending news of the day.

Allu Arjun

Superstar Allu Arjun was suppose to play a important character in the movie Jawaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role, well there are many reports and rumors all over the internet which says that Allu Arjun is not going to beat a part of the movie Jawaanbecause of his busy schedule of Pushpa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiya 3

After this successful run of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Kartik Aryan, Bhushan Kumar and Anees Bazmeeis back for the third part of the movie, ever since the teaser and the title announcement is out the fans are not keeping calm and Bhool Bhulaiya 3 is the trending currently.

Zwigato

One of the much talked about movie is Zwigato which has Kapil Sharma in the leading role, the movie which also has Shahana Goswami is directed by Nandita Das, the trailer of the movie is out today and it is a getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and it is trending all over the internet.

Anushka Shetty

No doubt Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in South industry, the first look and the poster of her upcoming movie Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty is out, ever since then the news is trending all over the internet and so is the actress.

Well these are some of the important trending news for the day from the entertainment world, what are your views on the these information and which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

