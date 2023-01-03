Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors

MUMBAI:When films, TV shows and web series are made, and they get a good response, the credit goes to the makers and the actors. But, before a project goes on floors casting is something that is very important and that is done by the casting directors.

In the industry we have many casting directors who give opportunities to many actors and cast them in movies, TV and web shows, and one of them is Girdhar Swami. He has been working in the industry for the past many years, and has launched and cast many actors in big Bollywood movies.

Girdhar Swami has given breaks and has done casting of actors like Harshvardhan Rane in Sanam Teri Kasam, Shraddha Das in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Gurdeep Kohli in Rowdy Rathore, Gautam Gulati in Virgin Bhanupriya, Akanksha Puri, Vikram Sakhalkar and Kyra Dutt in Calendar Girls, Warina Hussain and Akshit Sukhija in Yaariyan 2, and more.

He started his journey as an assistant director with 3 Idiots and since then he has been doing the casting. Girdhar Swami aspires to become a director and earlier while talking to TellyChakkar, he had stated, ''I aspire to be a director someday and I see that happening soon.''

Well, clearly he is a casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors, and we are sure he will cast more talented actors in many films.

