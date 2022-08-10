Exclusive! Actor Akshit Sukhija roped in for Yaariyan 2!

Yaariyan 2, has been adapted from the very famous Blockbuster Malayalam film, "Bangalore Days". The film had some of the finest actors with Nivin Pauly, Nazriya and Dulquer Salman
Exclusive! Actor Akshit Sukhija roped in for Yaariyan 2!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television. Keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are now back with more explosive news from the entertainment world.

The film ‘Yaariyan 2’ is the current talk of the town, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the latest details of the movie. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Murali Sharma roped in for Yaariyan 2

Yaariyan 2, has been adapted from the very famous blockbuster Malayalam film, “Bangalore Days." The film had some of the finest actors, with Nivin Pauly, Nazriya, and Dulquer Salman, playing vital roles in the film. Apart from the other characters, it is also said that Pearl V. Puri, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Meezan Jafri will be seen playing the protagonists in the film.

TellyChakkar brings you the exclusive update that Actor Akshit Sukhija known for his roles in shows like Fanna-Ishq mein Marjawan, Shubh Aarambh, and his recent show, Piya Abhimani, has been roped in for the movie.

We previously reported about Pearl V Puri and Murali Sharma being a part of the movie.

Yaariyan 2 will mark the Bollywood debut of TV’s heartthrob Pearl V Puri. The actor’s fans eagerly wait to see him on the big screen. The movie was slated to release in May this year, but it has been postponed to 20th October 2023. 

The casting of the movie is done by the ace casting director, Girdhar Swami. 

Yaariyan 2, which is being directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, stars Divya Khoshla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Meezan Jafri in the lead roles. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Padmaavat actor Saarrh Kkashyap roped in for Yaariyan 2

Exclusive! Actor Akshit Sukhija roped in for Yaariyan 2!
Exclusive! Actor Akshit Sukhija roped in for Yaariyan 2!

