BIG Revelation! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi purchased Rifle worth Rs 4 lakh to kill Salman Khan, details inside

MUMBAI: It is a known fact that noted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman Khan in 2018. Bishnoi, who is now being questioned in connection with the assassination of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, has allegedly admitted to hatching Salman Khan’s murder plan over the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Reportedly, Bishnoi revealed that he had ordered a 4 Lakh RK spring rifle through a man identified as Dinesh Fauji, who lived in the same village as Nehra to kill Salman Khan for hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi community by killing the blackbuck during the shooting of the film. This rifle was later recovered in 2018 from Dagar’s possession.

It was also reported last month that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. The letter had reportedly threatened that Salman Khan and his father would meet the fate of Moosewala, who was killed in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29.

Credit: India News