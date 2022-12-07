BIG Revelation! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi purchased Rifle worth Rs 4 lakh to kill Salman Khan, details inside

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who killed Sidhu Moosewala has threatened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to kill him and his father if he doesn’t ask for public apology for killing blackbuck which is a Holy animal of the Bishnoi community

BIG Revelation! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi purchased Rifle worth Rs 4 lakh to kill Salman Khan, details inside

MUMBAI: It is a known fact that noted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman Khan in 2018. Bishnoi, who is now being questioned in connection with the assassination of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, has allegedly admitted to hatching Salman Khan’s murder plan over the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Explosive! After Salman Khan his lawyer gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Reportedly, Bishnoi revealed that he had ordered a 4 Lakh RK spring rifle through a man identified as Dinesh Fauji, who lived in the same village as Nehra to kill Salman Khan for hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi community by killing the blackbuck during the shooting of the film. This rifle was later recovered in 2018 from Dagar’s possession.

Explosive! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands public apology from Salman Khan and HERE is the reason

It was also reported last month that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. The letter had reportedly threatened that Salman Khan and his father would meet the fate of Moosewala, who was killed in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29.

