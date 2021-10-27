BIG SCOOP! Alia Bhatt to anchor in the docu-series on the life of Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Recently, it was reported that a documentary is being made on the life of superstar Salman Khan, titled Beyond The Star: Salman Khan. There is going to be the involvement of almost the whole of Bollywood in the documentary and it will unveil the side of Salman and his life, beyond the screen. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s name was already on the list of industry people that are expected to make an appearance in the documentary, but now there is one more name that has been added to that.

According to a report in a leading portal, Alia Bhatt will be one of the many anchors in this documentary series. Coincidentally, Salman and Alia were to star together in SLB’s Inshallah but it got shelved. The report added that apart from Alia, there will be some more renowned personalities from the industry who would be anchoring the docu-series too. Reportedly, Alia has already shot for her portions for the same.

Other film personalities that are going to be present in the docu-series include Salim Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan from Salman’s family, and then also his industry friends like Sajid Nadiadwala, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan, Anees Bazmee, Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, amongst many more.

Beyond The Star: Salman Khan is to be the first season of this docu-series and is being produced by Salman Khan Films, Wizcraft Productions and Applause Entertainment as per the report. The makers are planning to spin it into a franchise. The shoot has all been wrapped up for Salman’s story and the makers are planning to tie up with an international OTT giant for its release by mid-2022.

