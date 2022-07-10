Big Scoop! Here’s what Riteish Deshmukh has to say about Shah Rukh Khan’s parties at Mannat, Check out

MUMBAI : Also read: Shocking! 'Fake abs', 'bad editing'; netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look

We are all aware of the grand parties that mega star Shah Rukh Khan hosts at his place and being the King of acting and talent, he is also remembered for his legendary parties at his bungalow – Mannat.

Celebrities often applaud his hospitality at these parties and how he treats his guests. Now recently, Riteish Deshmukh came up with one such party incident. On the new episode of ‘Unfiltered’ on Netflix, Ritesih was asked to reveal something interesting about Mannat.

He went on to say that whenever there was a get-together at Mannat, the food was set at 3 am. However, the best thing about Mannat was that whenever you were leaving and walking towards your car, Shah Rukh Khan himself opens the door to your car to say goodbye and that was Shah Rukh Khan for you.

Another incident about such gatherings also came to life when Gauri Khan talked about something similar on Koffee With Karan 7 when she talked about an annoying habit of SRK.

She talked about how he always sees the guests to their car and she feels like he spends more time outside than inside the party and then people start looking for him. This makes her feel like that they had a party outside on the road rather than inside.

Riteish Deshmukh recently starred in the Netflix film Plan A Plan B alongside Tamannah Bhatia and is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. SRK will soon be seen in Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki after his recent cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra.

Also read: AMAZING! From Shahrukh Khan to Anil Kapoor, actors who worked with their children in films

Credits: Bollywood Hungama