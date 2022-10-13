Big Scoop! Rakul Preet Singh reacts to people’s opinions on ‘Thank God’ prior to its release; says, ‘the audience are the biggest critic’

MUMBAI : Also read: Must Read! Check out the Fees charged by the cast of the movie 'Thank God'

Thank God is amongst the most anticipated releases this year and the fans are very excited to have a family entertainer to look forward to this Diwali. The film appears to be a comedy with a tinge of drama and stars talents like Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra.

The trailer of the film was targeted by some people, expressing their sentiments that the movie hurts certain religious sentiments as the film deals with topics like, punishment for afterlife, how to lead a good life, good and bad emotions where Ajay Devgn seems to be playing Chitragupt, trying to weigh in on Sidharth Malhotra’s character’s life.

After which, some netizens called for a boycott and a case was filed in Uttar Pradesh for hurting the feelings of the Kayastha community.

Now, Rakul Preet Singh broke her silence on the same and said that she feels the film was judged too soon and requested that first you watch the film and then if you find something objectionable then one must voice it.

“We don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. If a certain section of the audience feels offended, then it should be considered,” said the actress and added that if it’s not, then let’s not talk about the same so early on.

Rakul was previously seen with Ajay Devgn in Runway 34 and De De Pyaar De and shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaari and Marjaavaan. The actress was of the opinion that the film Thank God can help understand the message of the Almighty and said that in the social media age, everyone has an opinion and wants the audience to be the critic and let them watch and decide.

