Must Read! Check out the Fees charged by the cast of the movie 'Thank God'

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 12:47
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra titled, 'Thank God' has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer war out. The trailer promises that the movie is going to be a complete family entertainer with a beautiful message. Directed by Indra Kumar this movie also has Rakul Preet Sing, Kiku Sharda, and Nora Fatehi featured in a special song along side Sidharth Malhotra.

No doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie and they are looking forward to every single detail with regards to the movie. Having said that, today let us have a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the film.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's movies have been winning for his intense acting contribution over the time. The actor will be seen playing Chitragupt in the movie and reportedly he charged a hefty 25 crores for the movie.

Sidharth Malhotra: 

Sidharth Malhotra off lately is a name which has been taken when it comes to defining versatility. The actor was immensely loved in his previous movie Shershahh, and now the actor will be seen playing the character of Ayaan Kapoor in Thank God and reportedly he has taken 7 crores for the movie.

Rakul Preet Singh:

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is on a roll and this is her fifth release of the Year. Reportedly she will be seen playing the character Ruhi Kapoor and sources says that she has taken 3.5 crores for the movie.

Kiku Sharda:

One of the most loved actors and versatile comedians Kiku Sharda will be seen playing one of the pivotal roles in the movie and reportedly he has taken around 70 lakhs for the movie Thank God.

Seema Pahwa:

Seema Pahwa is no doubt one of the versatile actors in today's time. The actress will be seen playing mother to Sidharth Malhotra and reportedly she has taken 25 lakhs for the movie.

Saanand Verma: 

Saanand Verma has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing project and the actor will be seen in an important character in the upcoming movie and reportedly charged 20 lakhs for the same.

Urmila Kothari: 

Actress Urmila Kothari will be seen playing sister to Sidharth in the movie and reportedly she has taken around 15 lakhs for the movie.

Sumit Gulati: 

Sumit Gulati will be also seen playing one of the pivotal characters in the upcoming movie Thank God and reportedly he has taken 7 Lakhs movie.

Nora fatehi: 

Loved for her acting and dance numbers, actress Nora Fatehi is seen in one of the item numbers which is already the talk of the town. Reportedly she has taken around 1.5 crore for the dance number.

Well these are the cast of the movie Thank God with they are reported fees charged, what are your views on these numbers and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Thank God is all set to hit the big screen on 24th October.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

