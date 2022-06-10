OMG! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make an appearance at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda’s wedding reception; Netizens troll them by addressing them as ‘Baap aur Beti’

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad are getting some negative comments and heat from the netizens as they appear for Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. Netizens express their dislike for the pair.

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry, and no doubt whatever the actor does, grabs the attention of the fans and as we all know as per the news floating all over, the actor is currently dating Saba Azad. We have seen many videos and pictures of this couple circulating around social media.

The fans shower great love to this couple in B Town and we often see them getting spotted around the city, and recently we have seen Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attending the wedding reception of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda.

No doubt Hrithik Roshan is looking handsome as ever along with his partner Saba Azad. There are many people who are showing their love and blessings towards this beautiful couple, but there are also a few people who do not like this pair and started trolling them! They are expressing strong dislike for the new rumoured couple. 

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying that they do not like this pair of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, whereas many people are addressing them as ‘Baap aur Beti’. Many people are also saying that a Saba Azad looks like a small child in front of Hrithik Roshan.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of netizens for the pair Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad! What are your views on these comments, and how did you like Jodi? 

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad Richa Chaddha Ali Fazal
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 15:28

RECENT STORIES
