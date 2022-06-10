Must Read! Actress Sayani Gupta gets trolled on her recent look at Ali and Richa’ wedding reception, netizens are saying; ‘Kitna Tel Laga ke ayi hai’

MUMBAI :Actress Sayani Gupta is one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, with her beautiful acting contribution and her looks the actress has been winning the heart of the fans and has created a huge fan base for herself who always look forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and movies of her.

Sayani Gupta was recently seen at the wedding reception of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda where she was looking gorgeous and grabbing the attention of the fans. No doubt she was looking stunning and the appearance of the actress is ruling the hearts of millions, but there are few people who did not like the appearance of the actress have started trolling her, netizens have expressed that she has put too much oil for the event on her body.

ALSO READ – Adipurush: Shocking! Chief priest of the Ram temple in Ayodhya demands ban on Adipurush, says it violates their dignity

As we can see these comments Netizens are saying has she coming directly from the well of oil, also they are saying ‘Itna tel kaun lagata hai madam’

Well these are the comments coming from the side of netizens for actress Sayani Gupta on her appearances for the wedding reception, what are your views on the actress and her makeup, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Really! Sidharth Malhotra talks about how he never thought he would end up in showbiz