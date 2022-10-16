Big Scoop! The Last Quarter of the year remains; Will Bollywood end the Year with a Bang or a Boo?

MUMBAI :Also read: OMG! Vijay Deverakonda reacts on his Bollywood debut film Liger failing miserably to impress anyone, says, “we all have not-so-good days”

Bollywood has been facing a tough time making box-office collections due to multiple reasons. Some like to call the Pandemic effect, the boycott culture on social media or the lack of original content. People seem to be travelling away from the industry and diving into more novel work.

The situation is dire and barring films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra, Jugjugg Jeeyo, The Kashmir Files, the industry is really lacking in hit films that have managed to create a collection at the Box-office. The industry had around 33 mainstream releases this year but leaving the four above, a successful film is still left to be found.

We are talking about mainstream releases here that arrived with a major backing. Now we are wondering if the last quarter of the year can save the box-office of India and give away some other hit films.

These are the films that did manage a substantial collection:

1. Brahmastra- 255 crores, Hit!

2. The Kashmir Files- 253 crores, Blockbuster!

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 186 crores, Blockbuster!

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi- 129 crores, Superhit!

5. Jugjugg Jeeyo- 85 crores, Semi-hit!

6. Vikram Vedha- 69 crores (so far)

This year, Akshay Kumar films like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan couldn’t create any impact on the box-office and Laal Singh Chaddha, one of the most talked about films too, left the audience disappointed. Major films like Shamshera, Runway 34, Ek Villain Returns, Bachchan Pandey, Jayeshbhai Jordarr flopped at the Box-office.

