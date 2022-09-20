BIG Update! Anantnag Police arrests a person for allegedly pelting stones at Emraan Hashmi’s film crew, details inside

Anantnag Police arrested a person who was allegedly pelting stones at Emraan Hashmi’s film crew during the shooting of Ground Zero at Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam district and reportedly the incident happened when the shooting was about to close

MUMBAI : At least one person was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at Emraan Hashmi’s film crew in Pahalgam, informed the Anantnag Police on Monday. As per the police, the incident happened when the shooting of Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero was about to close.

"During a film shooting at Pahalgam on September 18, at the closing of shooting at 7:15 pm, one miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. FIR number 77/2022 was registered at the Pahalgam Police Station. The miscreant was identified and arrested," said Anantnag Police.

Meanwhile, Police in Anantnag along with the Army arrested two hybrid terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit AGuH and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Based on specific input about the movement of terrorists, a Joint naka was established by Police along with Army (3RR) at Waghama-Opzan Road, said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

During checking, the joint party apprehended two Hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit AGuH identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Tufail Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Midora Tral, said police.

During the search, two pistols along with two magazines and 15 Rounds were recovered from their possession.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Emraan Hashmi Ground Zero Anantnag Police Pahalgam Incident Terrorist Attack Sai Tamhankar
