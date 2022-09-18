Wow! Check out the most expensive collection of watches of THESE Bollywood celebs

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 21:00
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MUMBAI :Our most loved celebrities leave no stone unturned to stun us with their work, persona and notably, their style. Whether a fashionable or comfy look, one thing that celebs seldom miss out on is sporting a good quality watch. Watches not only accessories and enhance their look, but also add an element of style and an essence of confidence. So, let us have a look at the most expensive watches some of the Indian celebs possess.

 

Shah Rukh finds it a must to complement his outfit with a watch. Interestingly, his love for watches has made him associate with and endorse the brand Tag Heuer. His personal favourite pick is the Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A, which costs a whooping price of Rs. 30 Lakhs.


Anushka loves wearing a watch, and her all-time favourite is the timeless piece of Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Like her persona, her choice of watch is exquisite and costs around Rs. 38 Lakhs.

Emraan Hashmi is also a collector of timeless watches. Not just collecting, but he also loves to flaunt them with his looks and outfits. His most cherished watch is from the Audemars Piguet collection and is called the Royal Oak Navy. The watch reflects a thoroughly classic style and has a retail price of Rs. 16 Lakhs.


Samantha has surely proven to be a unique connoisseur. Recently, the single strap Bvlgari Serpentini watch in the shade gold was added to this list. Complementing most of her looks in this timeless piece, it happens to cost about Rs. 6 Lakhs.


Adding to Ranveer Singh’s list of expensive possessions recently is the Franck Muller Vanguard Automatic watch gifted to him on his birthday by the ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Priding on its exquisite sporty aesthetics, this watch alone costs Rs. 6 lakhs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s association with watches has been a constant part of her life, and seemingly she advocates for the international brand of watches called Longines. She picks up her favourite watch from this very brand itself, belonging to the recent Dolce Vita collection, priced at a hefty amount of Rs. 9 lakhs.


Keeping up with the royal legacy, Saif Ali Khan’s favourite choice of watch is the Patek Phillipe Annual Calendar Chronograph. It is an extremely rare and classic piece, and it costs around Rs. 72 lakhs.


Priyanka Chopra’s style statement is always accompanied by a watch. Her favourite watch is the Bvlgari Diva's Dream, costing a whooping sum of Rs. 32 lakhs.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis

 
    
 

