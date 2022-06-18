BIG Update! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan owns a Women’s Cricket Team, deets inside

MUMBAI: Following the big announcement of his cricket team collaborating with a USA MLC T20 to build a 'world-class' stadium in greater Los Angeles in April, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has now become the owner of a women's cricket team.

Also Read: OMG! Shah Rukh Khan has TVs worth this massive amount at Mannat

The superstar stated that he hopes to see the women's team playing live at the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), which will begin on August 30. Sharing his excitement on Twitter, he wrote, "This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders and of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see this live!!"

Meanwhile, apart from his other business ventures, SRK is all set to make a comeback with Siddharth Anand's action flick 'Pathaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also star in Atlee's 'Jawan' with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' lined up ahead for release.

Also Read: OMG! Netizens SLAM Shah Rukh Khan for attending Nayanthara’s wedding, and the reason will leave you in splits

A little earlier the Pathaan actor made an unexpected appearance at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivam's wedding in Chennai, and the superstar's fans were overjoyed to see him back in action after news surfaced a few days ago that he was COVID positive. However, he was massively trolled for attending the wedding even after being diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Credit: ETimes