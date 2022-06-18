BIG Update! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan owns a Women’s Cricket Team, deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan who is currently preparing for Atlee’s ‘Jawaan’ took to TWItter to announce that he has owned a Women’s Cricket Team

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 10:32
movie_image: 
srk

MUMBAI: Following  the big announcement of his cricket team collaborating with a USA MLC T20 to build a 'world-class' stadium in greater Los Angeles in April, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has now become the owner of a women's cricket team.

Also Read: OMG! Shah Rukh Khan has TVs worth this massive amount at Mannat

The superstar stated that he hopes to see the women's team playing live at the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), which will begin on August 30. Sharing his excitement on Twitter, he wrote, "This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders and of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see this live!!"

Meanwhile, apart from his other business ventures, SRK is all set to make a comeback with Siddharth Anand's action flick 'Pathaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also star in Atlee's 'Jawan' with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' lined up ahead for release.

Also Read: OMG! Netizens SLAM Shah Rukh Khan for attending Nayanthara’s wedding, and the reason will leave you in splits

A little earlier the Pathaan actor made an unexpected appearance at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivam's wedding in Chennai, and the superstar's fans were overjoyed to see him back in action after news surfaced a few days ago that he was COVID positive. However, he was massively trolled for attending the wedding even after being diagnosed with the deadly virus.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Dunki Main Hoon Na Dilwale JAWAN Women's Caribbean Premier League WPCL Women’s Cricket Team
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 10:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ajay Nagrath aka Adi opens up on his love for FOOD, says he loves home-cooked food and his mom's dishes are a huge hit on the sets of the show
MUMBAI: Ajay Nagrath is brilliantly playing the role of Aditya Shekhawat aka Adi in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade...
Good News! Kartik Aaryan to team up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali were spotted together on Friday outside the latter’s office...
Anupama : OMG! Samar and Toshu make Pakhi understand and request her to change her behaviour
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
SHOCKING TWIST! Virat agrees to SURROGACY, Paakhi announces that she will marry him and give the baby in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Miin
MUMBAI: The further episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Virat and Sai going for counselling.Virat and Sai...
BIG Update! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan owns a Women’s Cricket Team, deets inside
MUMBAI: Following  the big announcement of his cricket team collaborating with a USA MLC T20 to build a 'world-class'...
Exclusive! Milind Manek roped in for Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful and loved shows on television. It is among the top 5 shows when...
Recent Stories
Kartik-imtiyaz
Good News! Kartik Aaryan to team up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project
Latest Video