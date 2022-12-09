Big Update! KRK is back on twitter; Netizens react saying he arrived late, Brahmastra is already a hit

The users wanted him to reveal the reality of Brahmastra’s box-office record and some told him that he arrived late since Brahmastra is already a hit.

movie_image: 
krk

MUMBAI :Also read:  REALLY! A tweet from KRK’s verified Twitter account claims his life is under threat, details inside

KRK is amongst the most controversial critics in Bollywood and is known for his infamous takes on actors and their films. He recently landed in trouble over some tweets in 2020 and was arrested for the same. He was taken into 14 days of Judicial custody after being apprehended.

During the same time, another case was filed against him and he was charged for a 2021 molestation case after a fitness trainer accused him of taking advantage. But now, the self-proclaimed critic was bailed on the 8th of September after spending some 9 days in jail.

Now, he is back on Twitter and recently informed his followers about his release and made his first tweet, stating he is back for vengeance. Some netizens were excited to have him back and asked him about his jail experience while others talked about Brahmastra’s success.

Recently Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut too spoke about KRK’s arrest and also bashed Brahmastra’s success on the box-office in an insta story.

Also read: Latest Update! Mumbai Court grants bail to KRK in molestation case, but will remain in jail for controversial tweets

Credits: Koimoi
 

 

