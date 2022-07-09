Latest Update! Mumbai Court grants bail to KRK in molestation case, but will remain in jail for controversial tweets

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, in a 2021 molestation case registered against him by the suburban Versova police. Khan, however, will remain in jail, as his bail plea is pending before the Borivali magistrate court in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

The molestation case was registered in June 2021 based on the complaint of a 27-year-old woman. The complainant had alleged that Khan had called her to his bungalow in Versova on the pretext of offering her the lead role in a film. He spiked her drink and touched her inappropriately, as per the FIR.

According to police, tweets posted by Khan in 2020 were communal and he had targeted Bollywood personalities.

Khan was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court. The Versova police Sunday took his custody in the molestation case and he was produced before the Bandra court.

