KRK Arrest: Latest Update! Borivali Court directs 14-day judicial custody to Bollywood actor and critic Kamal Rashid Khan

MUMBAI : Borivali Court on Tuesday sent Bollywood actor and critic Kamal Rashid Khan to a 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020.

The Mumbai Police earlier today arrested actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, in connection with an alleged defamatory tweet posted by him in 2020, an official said on Tuesday. Khan was nabbed from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai, the official from Malad police station said.

The official said a look out circular had earlier been issued against him. An FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

In 2016, Khan had claimed that he was paid to tweet in favour of a movie by filmmaker Karan Johar.

It has been reported that KRK’s 2020 tweet was against Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. An FIR was also lodged back then for KRK’s derogatory marks. An official was quoted by PTI as saying, “We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC.”

Credit: The Free Press Journal