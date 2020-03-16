KRK Arrest: Latest Update! Borivali Court directs 14-day judicial custody to Bollywood actor and critic Kamal Rashid Khan

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK has been arrested from the Mumbai airport over his controversial tweet in 2020 against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 15:04
movie_image: 
KRK Arrest: Latest Update! Borivali Court directs 14-day judicial custody to Bollywood actor and critic Kamal Rashid Khan

MUMBAI : Borivali Court on Tuesday sent Bollywood actor and critic Kamal Rashid Khan to a 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020.

The Mumbai Police earlier today arrested actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, in connection with an alleged defamatory tweet posted by him in 2020, an official said on Tuesday. Khan was nabbed from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai, the official from Malad police station said.

Also Read: OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut

The official said a look out circular had earlier been issued against him. An FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

In 2016, Khan had claimed that he was paid to tweet in favour of a movie by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Also Read: BIG Update! Mumbai Police arrests Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK at city airport, deets inside

It has been reported that KRK’s 2020 tweet was against Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. An FIR was also lodged back then for KRK’s derogatory marks. An official was quoted by PTI as saying, “We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC.”

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Kama Rashid Khan KRK Judicial custody Borivali Court KRK Arrest KRK Tweet Rishi Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 15:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Couple Goals! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have a reason to celebrate; Check Out
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly town.Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya...
OMG! This is how Nia Sharma reacts to her dating rumors to Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat
MUMBAI: Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame says it is an act of “stupidity” to link her with Paras Kalnawat, who is well-known...
OMG! Not Rishi But This Is Lakshmi’s Biggest Support In Bhagyalaskhmi! Find out more
MUMBAI: "Bhagyalakshmi," a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Congratulations! Sanjog actor Rajat Dahiya welcomes home a new member after the show’s mega premiere, Scroll down to more
MUMBAI : It has been one week since the launch of television's newest offering Sanjog and it has already made its way...
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
EXPLOSIVE! Uorfi Javed claims she lost a role in Star Plus' Anupamaa because of ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, he clarifies and says, "She is an actor, and I am no one to stop her from entering the show"
MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Paras Kalnawat is in the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Aryan Khan was spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy fame Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash
Interesting! Aryan Khan was spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy fame Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash
Latest Video