BIG Update! Salman Khan files a case against his NRI neighbor in connection with land related row

Salman Khan filed an appeal in High Court against his NRI neighbour from the US, over a land-related row in Raigad

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 20:58
movie_image: 
BIG Update! Salman Khan files a case against his NRI neighbor in connection with land related row

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan on Saturday filed an appeal in High Court against the order by city civil court against his NRI neighbour from the US, Ketan R. Kakkad over a land-related row in Raigad.

According to the reports, in the notice of motion, Salman had sought a ruling barring Kakkad from posting or uploading any content about the alleged violations of laws being committed at the actor's 100-acre farmhouse in Panvel, Raigad. The hearing will be held on August 12.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to get three-time hiked fees for hosting the upcoming season?

In the report, it also states that, Salman had refused interim relief by civil court barring Ketan from making any further comments against him or his family members in connection with Khan's farmhouse.

The actor filed a civil defamation suit against his next-door neighbour in January 2022. But it all started in the mid-1990s when Kakkad wanted to buy a tiny plot of land in Raigad to build his retirement nest and the company who was selling it at that time introduced him to the legendary Bollywood writer, Salim Khan.

After a few years, Ketan claimed that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had seized the plot of land which was allotted to him and in the reports, it also states that the actor was allegedly cancelled by the forest department.

Also Read: Sigh of Relief! Mumbai Police issued firearm license to Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan for self-protection post death threats

Meanwhile, recently, Salman is back home, in India post his visit to Dubai. He was snapped at the airport and was accompanied by police and heavy security post death threats.

Credit: Times Now
    
 

Bollywood movies Salman Khan Tiger 3 Bhaijaan Godfather No Entry Mein Entry Biwi No. 1 Ketan R. Kakkad TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 20:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOAH! Is singer Armaan Malik dating THIS lifestyle blogger? Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who had made his singing debut in 2007 with the song, Bum Bum Bole from the film, Taare Zameen...
Exclusive! “While giving auditions I was bullied and I was not able to say a dialogue” - Shruti Rawat aka Gunjan of Anandi Baa Aur Emily
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
BIG Update! Salman Khan files a case against his NRI neighbor in connection with land related row
MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan on Saturday filed an appeal in High Court against the order by city civil court...
OMG! Post breakup, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat spotted together
MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been making headlines for their personal life. The two met and fell for...
Exclusive! “TRP ratings in between 15 to 17 was considered fair enough” - Shweta Kawatra aka Pallavi of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
MUMBAI: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! Ganesha stops Maa Lakshmi from stepping into the chariot
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Is singer Armaan Malik dating THIS lifestyle blogger? Scroll down for details
WOAH! Is singer Armaan Malik dating THIS lifestyle blogger? Scroll down for details
Latest Video