BIG Update! Salman Khan files a case against his NRI neighbor in connection with land related row

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan on Saturday filed an appeal in High Court against the order by city civil court against his NRI neighbour from the US, Ketan R. Kakkad over a land-related row in Raigad.

According to the reports, in the notice of motion, Salman had sought a ruling barring Kakkad from posting or uploading any content about the alleged violations of laws being committed at the actor's 100-acre farmhouse in Panvel, Raigad. The hearing will be held on August 12.

In the report, it also states that, Salman had refused interim relief by civil court barring Ketan from making any further comments against him or his family members in connection with Khan's farmhouse.

The actor filed a civil defamation suit against his next-door neighbour in January 2022. But it all started in the mid-1990s when Kakkad wanted to buy a tiny plot of land in Raigad to build his retirement nest and the company who was selling it at that time introduced him to the legendary Bollywood writer, Salim Khan.

After a few years, Ketan claimed that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had seized the plot of land which was allotted to him and in the reports, it also states that the actor was allegedly cancelled by the forest department.

Meanwhile, recently, Salman is back home, in India post his visit to Dubai. He was snapped at the airport and was accompanied by police and heavy security post death threats.

Credit: Times Now



