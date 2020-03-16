BIG Update! Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor summoned by the Karnataka Police in drugs consumption case

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor who was arrested in connection with drugs consumption has been summoned by the Karnataka Police

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 10:53
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor has been asked by the police to appear before the investigation officer within seven days in connection with a drug consumption case. Son of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth was arrested along with four other accused after police raided a five-star hotel here where a party was under way on June 12 night.

Bengaluru Drugs Consumption Case: Latest Update! Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor flies off to Mumbai post his bail

His medical test confirmed he had consumed cocaine and ganja. However, Siddhanth claimed that someone spiked his drink while he was DJing and another person gave him a cigarette. He was unaware that he had consumed drugs.

The police now plan to show the footage of the CCTV from the premises and want Siddhanth to identify the persons who allegedly gave him a drink and cigarette while he was DJing. Police said they have also retrieved data from the actor's mobile phone and needed clarifications on some of the conversations. Siddhanth was the fifth accused in the case.

Times when Katrina Kaif made ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor feel embarrassed in front of a fan for THIS reason

In the recent past, the police have seized the mobile phones of Siddhanth Kapoor and four other accused who were arrested along with him and sent them for data retrieval. According to the police, medical tests confirmed the consumption of cocaine by Siddhanth Kapoor and the other accused persons.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

