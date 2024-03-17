From Bobby Deol to Abhishek Bachchan: Bollywood stars who got recognized for their work on OTT platforms

Following OTT's entry into the picture, things drastically changed. Actors who were underappreciated on big screens have at last been given credit by streaming services. Let's take a look at Bollywood actors who benefited from Over-The-Top (OTT) content.
MUMBAI: Bollywood is a strange industry. Box office receipts on Fridays have the power to instantly make or break an actor's career. Despite their talent, many performers find it difficult to establish themselves in the business. Many are still struggling for their due place even after years of struggle.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol had a great debut with his first movie at the start of his career. Following the first movie, he gave an array of failures. Bobby then decided to go away from the business. The actor attempted to return to the big screen later in 2018 with the multi-starrer movies Houseful 4 and Race 3. All of them eventually performed poorly at the box office. But the over-the-top series Ashram worked its magic. The actor then announced a comeback with Class of 83 on OTT. Aside from that, Bobby Deol has returned to the spotlight with the newly released movie Animal, which stars Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan 

Like Bobby Deol, the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan had to endure a string of failures in Bollywood following an early ascent to fame. The films that did the worst at the box office were Rangoon, Chef, Kaalakaandi, and Bazaar. The actor has returned to the cinema with the OTT series Tandav and Sacred Games. Saif Ali Khan has been viewed on large screens as a result of his enormous success on the OTT platform.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Despite appearing in well-known movies like Raees and Raazi, Jaideep Ahlawat did not receive much praise from the industry. He has gained notable recognition since entering the realm of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and has established himself as one of the most adored actors in the industry.

Jaideep Ahlawat starred in popular Netflix series and films, including Three of Us, Jaane Jaan, and Paatal Lok.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan experienced a significant setback in his unsuccessful film career, despite having such a solid cinema background. The actor starred in movies such as Sarkar, Delhi 6, Bunty aur Babli, Guru, and the Dhoom series, was unable to produce successful movies. He made his mark when he tried his hand at over-the-top productions like Breathe, The Big Bull, and Ludo. In addition to working on mainstream films, he has several popular shows that broadcast on various OTT platforms.

Ayesha Raza Mishra

Ayesha started in the theater industry. She has also worked on television shows and in the advertising field. In several movies, including ‘Madaari,’ ‘Befikre,’ ‘Toilet - Ek Prem Katha,’ ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,’ and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do,’ she played maternal characters. Her breakthrough performance was in the online series ‘Bang Baja Baaraat,’ which was created in 2015 by Y-film, YRF's young entertainment division. She later appeared in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ as Gunjan Saxena's mother. 'Sutliyan', an internet series, is the most recent appearance of the actress, who is also Kumud Mishra's wife.

