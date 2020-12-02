Bollywood remakes of South Indian films that fared poorly at the box office

MUMBAI: Remakes often make an appearance in Bollywood. Last year, Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy released, and went on to become a massive hit.

The blockbuster success of Kabir Singh resulted in several remakes being announced.

But not all remakes are successful. Take a look at the list of Bollywood remakes of South Indian films that failed to make a mark.

Ok Jaanu (2017)

A remake of Mani Ratnam's 2015 romantic drama, O Kadhal Kanmani, Ok Jaanu failed to recreate the magic of the original and flopped at the box office.

Run (2004)

A remake of the 2002 Tamil film of the same name, Run stars Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles. The movie failed to impress critics and went unnoticed at the box office. However, over the years, it recieved love on its several TV premieres.

Prassthanam (2019)

A remake of 2010 Telugu film of the same name, Prassthanam starring Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, Amyra Dastur and Chunky Panday was a dismal box office as well as critical affair.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013)

A remake of Prabhudheva's Telugu directorial debut film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), Ramaiya Vastavaiya stars Girish Taurani and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The songs of the film were chartbuster but that didn't help its box office prospects.

Credits: Times Now