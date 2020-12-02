Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik Granted BAIL, Read More

MUMBAI: It was September 4 when Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty was sent to jail and now after 3 months he has been granted bail in drugs syndication case related to Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The Bollywood drug cartel was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the Enforcement Directorate hinted to them about the drug connection while probing the SSR death case. Showik and Rhea were taken into custody in September. While Rhea was granted bail early October, Showik has been released today.

As per online reports, a special NDPS court has granted bail to Showik, who was said to be not only the drug consumer as well as the supplier. ANI Tweeted, “Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau.” In the recent development, NCB had raided Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s office and residence from where they recovered 86.5 gms Ganja. After a day’s arrest, Bharti and Haarsh were granted bail by the special court.

Showik has been denied bail many times. When Rhea was granted bail, Bombay High Court had denied bail to Rhea’s brother.

Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly ended his life on June 14 and ED, NCB, CBI have been probing the case closely. Showik and Rhea’s names emerged in the drug case when their WhatsApp chats surfaced online. It was only last month, Showik filed a fresh bail plea in the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court. As per Hindustan Times, the bail application read, “In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable.”

