Box office! Animal passes the Monday test with great numbers, whereas Sam Bahadur scores the lowest, here are collection of the movie

Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans and audience all over the nation, the movie that has Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the movie is winning more and more hearts by every passing day. We are surprised to see this never seen before response for a Ranbir Kapoor movie and now the movie has passed the Monday test with flying colors.

Talking about the collection made on day4 that was yesterday, the movie has collected 39.20 crore in all languages, Taking the total collection 241.43 crores across nation net in all languages. Talking about the international collection off the movie, Animal had made total collection of 356 crores across worldwide. Indeed we all are surprised, shocked, but really happy to see this humongous collection of the movie. 

Also read-Dunki trailer! Hardy aka Shah Rukh Khan is here to teach some important lesson in this Hindi vs English drama

On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is falling flat, the movie has collected 3.5 crore on Monday that was yesterday, the total collection made by movie is 35.5 crores. Indeed the movie had grabbed attention for the Kaushal's performance and the actor was brilliant in the movie.

What are your views on these numbers of the 2 movie, and which is your favourite movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Announcement! Ajay Devgn makes an announcement, teams up with Neeraj Pandey for his upcoming movie

 

