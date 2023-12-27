Box office! Dunki sees a little drop, whereas Salaar has a solid grip, here are the collection

Shahrukh Khan starrer Dunki sees a little drop in collection on its day 6, whereas Salaar is having good hold, check out the collections of these movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 14:34
movie_image: 
Salaar

MUMBAI : It is Dunki and Salaar ever since these movies has hit the big screens, the movie Dunki starring super star Shahrukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochar is getting mix to positive response from the fans and audience, the movie is indeed winning hearts and on the other hand movie Salaar is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans, whereas mixed reviews from critics. 

Having said that today let us have a look at the collections of these movies for yesterday, movie Dunki has collected 10 crores on day 6 which was yesterday and has seen a drop taking the total collection upto 140 crores in India. The collection made by the movie at the international level is around 256 crores.

Also read - Must Read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Salaar

Movie Salaar on the other hand is getting solid response in terms of numbers, the movie has collected 43.84 crores on day 5 which was yesterday and total collection made by movie is 280 crores in India across all languages, whereas the international collection of the movie is around 391 crores. 

Indeed both movies are doing good at Indian box office and it is the best time for all the movie goears, what are your views on these collection and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Box office! Salaar is unstoppable whereas Dunki had a decent long weekend, here are the collections

Dunki Dunki collection Salaar Salaar collection box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 14:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre dazzled in matching black ensembles at their reception; The first look unveiled
MUMBAI : One of the most stunning actresses in the TV business is Shrenu Parikh. The diva's stunning beauty, acting...
What! Urfi Javed takes on a waitress role at Mumbai restaurant to support cancer patients by donating earnings
MUMBAI : Uorfi Javed, a social media celebrity renowned for her unconventional fashion style, was spotted waiting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira and Ruhi Step In to Mend Armaan and Rohit's Strained Relationship
MUMBAI : Get ready for some high-octane drama in the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. The...
Spoiler Alert! Ikk Kudi Punjab Di (IKPD): Ranjha Steps Up as Heer's Protector After Tragic Loss
MUMBAI: Hold onto your emotions, folks! Ikk Kudi Punjab Di on ZEE TV is about to take an unexpected turn, shaking up...
Anupama: Anuj Faces Dilemma as Shruti Becomes the Perfect Link Between Him and Aadhya
MUMBAI : Hey Anupama fans, get ready for some plot twists! The Star Plus serial is gearing up for an interesting...
Imlie: Wow! Imlie thinks of remembering a coffee date with Agastya forever
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Recent Stories
Salaar
Box office! Dunki sees a little drop, whereas Salaar has a solid grip, here are the collection
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tripti Dimri
Must read! Tripti Dimri or Tara Sutaria who do you think is better choice for Aashiqui 3
Meera Chopra
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra all set to get married in February 2024; Read on to more!
Orry
Stunning! Orry's Christmas celebrations with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, among other Bollywood celebrities; Check out PICs here!
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities Kick started; Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, and Mithila Palkar joined the celebrations
Varun Dhawan
Shocking! Varun Dhawan suffers injury while filming VD18 in Kerala, Shares picture of bandaged leg with fans
Manoj
What! Manoj Bajpayee expresses that neither him nor his daughter liked Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies