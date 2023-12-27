Box office! Dunki sees a little drop, whereas Salaar has a solid grip, here are the collection

MUMBAI : It is Dunki and Salaar ever since these movies has hit the big screens, the movie Dunki starring super star Shahrukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochar is getting mix to positive response from the fans and audience, the movie is indeed winning hearts and on the other hand movie Salaar is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans, whereas mixed reviews from critics.

Having said that today let us have a look at the collections of these movies for yesterday, movie Dunki has collected 10 crores on day 6 which was yesterday and has seen a drop taking the total collection upto 140 crores in India. The collection made by the movie at the international level is around 256 crores.

Movie Salaar on the other hand is getting solid response in terms of numbers, the movie has collected 43.84 crores on day 5 which was yesterday and total collection made by movie is 280 crores in India across all languages, whereas the international collection of the movie is around 391 crores.

Indeed both movies are doing good at Indian box office and it is the best time for all the movie goears

