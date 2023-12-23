Must Read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Salaar

MUMBAI : Movie Salaar that has Prabhas in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by KGF director Prashant Neel has been the talk of the town also because of the director.

Ever since the teaser and the trailer was out of the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie and finally yesterday on 22nd December the movie has hit the big screen at the Pan India level in different languages, the movie is getting some mixed reaction from the fans and audience on one side the fans are saying they are loving the strong screen presence of the actor Prabhas whereas on the other hand many people are complaining about the weak storyline and weak screenplay.

Today let us have a look at some major points which were not liked by the fans and which were not in the favour of the movie.

Weak screenplay

One of the major drawback of the movie is the weak screenplay of the movie, the screenplay of the movie is very dull and very slow, there is lot of build up happening in the movie but nothing has been shown in terms of content, the major portion of the story has been kept for the sequel of the movie.

Less dialogues of Prabhas

If you are a big time Prabhas fan you will to see more of the screen presence of the actor, right from his entry till the last scene the actor has been the man of few words, we hardly get to hear anything from the actor Prabhas which is the major drawback of the movie, also as the commercial movie the movie lacks some strong dialogue and there are no dialogues which will be in your heads after you walk out of the movie.

Lacks freshness

Ever since the trailer was out the fans were comparing the movie Salaar with the movie KGF because it was looking very similar, the colour and the tone of the movie is very much similar to the movie KGF because of which many reports of were saying that it has some KGF connection, the movie Salaar lacks freshness and it definitely gives you the vibe of the movie KGF

Incomplete story

There are many elements in different storyline that are incomplete and kept for the sequel of the movie, if you are watching the movie there are many questions which will arise in your mind and answers of that has not been given in this movie for that you will have to wait for this sequel, which is a good thing for a fan and movie goers but this may not the best thing for all types of audience. If you are showing the story you need to show the conclusion as well.

Having said all these points, movie Salaar is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and these are some of the points which are not liked by the fans and audience, what are your views on the movie and on these points do let us know in the comment section below.

