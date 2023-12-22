Wow! Salaar Twitter Erupts: Prabhas Steals Hearts, Fans Declare Blockbuster

The buzz is real! Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, hits the cinemas, and Twitter is on fire with ecstatic reviews. Prabhas shines, fans predict a blockbuster
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 21:54
movie_image: 
Prabhas

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by the maestro behind KGF 2, Prashanth Neel, has stormed into theatres, starring the dynamic trio of Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan. As fans flocked to early morning shows, Twitter exploded with euphoric reactions, making Salaar the talk of the town.

The social media trends reflect the overwhelming positivity surrounding the film. Tweets are flooded with praises for Prabhas, the masterful storytelling of Prashanth Neel, and the overall cinematic brilliance of Salaar. One fan on Twitter shared, "Prashanth Neel creates a world which is well thought out. The politics and legacy of Khansaar are very detailed and have a mythic feel. Then we have #Prabhas who is the face of this film. He is back in action as the fans wanted and how."

Trade expert Sumit Kadel joined the chorus, describing Salaar as a "MASS BONANZA" with Prashanth Neel's signature style all over it. He highlighted the film's slow start evolving into an extraordinary second half, praising Prabhas's fantastic action blocks and the brilliant performance of Prithviraj. The climax, he noted, is the major highlight that sets the stage for Salaar: Part 2.

Also Read:Woah! Salaar gets A certificate, check out the duration of the movie

The buzz doesn't stop there. Another review emphasized, "#Salaar is a good action film with notable elevation scenes, especially in the interval and climax. #Prabhas delivers a strong performance, potentially marking a comeback that fans are rooting for." The film's direction by Prashant Neel is lauded as solid, and the overall experience is deemed a perfect watch for the festive season.

A Twitter user went even further, declaring Salaar as the 'baap (father) of all films.' The tweet gushed, "#PrashantNeel has created the Baap of all films. This is history on the big screen. The interval sequence is madness. Tanks, guns, firing, #Prabhas non-stop mass scenes with sword."

As the curtain rises on Salaar, the collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas has proven to be a cinematic spectacle that fans have eagerly embraced. The verdict on Twitter? Salaar is not just a film; it's an experience, and it's gearing up to be the blockbuster fans anticipated.

Also Read: Must Read! Prithviraj Sukumaran Spills on Salaar: A Game of Thrones Scale Drama!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Hindustan Times 

Salaar Prabhas Prashanth Neel Twitter Reviews blockbuster Prithviraj Sukumaran Shruti Haasan KGF 2 Hombale films action film Cinematic Brilliance fan reactions Bollywood Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 21:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Salaar Twitter Erupts: Prabhas Steals Hearts, Fans Declare Blockbuster
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by the maestro behind KGF 2, Prashanth Neel, has...
What! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: Engaged and Expecting
MUMBAI: In a recent report from PEOPLE, it's official – Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged and gearing up...
Wow! Supriya Menon Prithviraj Melts Hearts with Sweet Salaar Tribute
MUMBAI: Supriya Menon Prithviraj recently took to social media to shower love on her husband, Prithviraj Sukumaran,...
Fascinating! "Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video" Arrives on Netflix: Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan Lead in a Riveting Suspense Thriller
MUMBAI: Transitioning from a successful theatrical run, the film is now accessible for streaming, promising audiences a...
Interesting! Monster Machine Gun in "Animal": Art Director Suresh Selvarajan Teases Its Appearance in Sequel "Animal Park"
MUMBAI: The monstrous machine gun, operated by Ranbir Kapoor in "Animal," has garnered attention for its realness and...
Exclusive! Arpita Pandey Joins the Cast of Shemaroo TV's Mythological Series 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Prabhas
Wow! Salaar Twitter Erupts: Prabhas Steals Hearts, Fans Declare Blockbuster
Latest Video
Related Stories
Supriya
Wow! Supriya Menon Prithviraj Melts Hearts with Sweet Salaar Tribute
Suresh
Interesting! Monster Machine Gun in "Animal": Art Director Suresh Selvarajan Teases Its Appearance in Sequel "Animal Park"
Dunki
Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot
Sajid Nadiadwala
Wow! Sajid Nadiadwala And Salman Khan’s latest appearance raises speculation about a new collaborative project? Here’s the truth?
aqueline Fernandes
OMG! Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez, “I will go all out to expose”
Salaar
Fascinating! Prabhas starrer film Salaar’s sequel name unveiled; called Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam