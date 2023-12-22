Wow! Salaar Twitter Erupts: Prabhas Steals Hearts, Fans Declare Blockbuster

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by the maestro behind KGF 2, Prashanth Neel, has stormed into theatres, starring the dynamic trio of Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan. As fans flocked to early morning shows, Twitter exploded with euphoric reactions, making Salaar the talk of the town.

The social media trends reflect the overwhelming positivity surrounding the film. Tweets are flooded with praises for Prabhas, the masterful storytelling of Prashanth Neel, and the overall cinematic brilliance of Salaar. One fan on Twitter shared, "Prashanth Neel creates a world which is well thought out. The politics and legacy of Khansaar are very detailed and have a mythic feel. Then we have #Prabhas who is the face of this film. He is back in action as the fans wanted and how."

Trade expert Sumit Kadel joined the chorus, describing Salaar as a "MASS BONANZA" with Prashanth Neel's signature style all over it. He highlighted the film's slow start evolving into an extraordinary second half, praising Prabhas's fantastic action blocks and the brilliant performance of Prithviraj. The climax, he noted, is the major highlight that sets the stage for Salaar: Part 2.

The buzz doesn't stop there. Another review emphasized, "#Salaar is a good action film with notable elevation scenes, especially in the interval and climax. #Prabhas delivers a strong performance, potentially marking a comeback that fans are rooting for." The film's direction by Prashant Neel is lauded as solid, and the overall experience is deemed a perfect watch for the festive season.

A Twitter user went even further, declaring Salaar as the 'baap (father) of all films.' The tweet gushed, "#PrashantNeel has created the Baap of all films. This is history on the big screen. The interval sequence is madness. Tanks, guns, firing, #Prabhas non-stop mass scenes with sword."

As the curtain rises on Salaar, the collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas has proven to be a cinematic spectacle that fans have eagerly embraced. The verdict on Twitter? Salaar is not just a film; it's an experience, and it's gearing up to be the blockbuster fans anticipated.

Credit: Hindustan Times