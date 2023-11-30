Box office! Farrey falls continues to fall flat, Whereas Tiger 3 closes at lowest figure ever, have a look at the collections of these movies

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 15:28
Farrey

MUMBAI : We have seen a decent run for the movie Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kair and Emraan Hashmi, the movie directed by Maneesha Sharma has fallen flat over the time due to many reasons, we have seen a good growth initially but later the graph was towards downwards, well having said that let us see the total collection of these recent releases. 

Movie Farrey starring Alizeh Agnihotri, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, Juhi Babbar is getting mixed reviews from the audience, the movie has collected 25 lakhs on 6th day which was yesterday, taking the total collection upto 2.30 crore, which strictly average, the movie is getting average records for the storyline and some noticeable good performance, well on the other hand movie Starfish Starring Khushali Kumar is no where talk of the town, the movie has been vanished from the race. 

On the other hand Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is falling flat day by day, the movie coming from the Yrf spy Universe had a huge buzz and high hopes, but all has gone wrong and the movie went to loose trust from the fans and audience, the movie is struggling to hit the 300 crore mark net in India, the movie has collected 2 crore on its 18th day, which lowest of its collection, the total collection made by the movie is 278.05 crore in India and talking about the international collection the movie had made around 449 crore. 

Also read - Whopping! From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan; Check out the Bollywood star's Staggering amount of electricity bills

Well indeed we all expected the movie would do much better but it has fallen flat for all different reasons, well all eyes are now for the 2 big releases tomorrow Animal and Sam bahadur and we won't be wrong in saying that today (Thursday) will be the last big day for these movies to collect as 2 new bog releases will hit the screens from tomorrow.

What are your views on these collections, and which is your favourite movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Exciting! Tiger vs Pathaan: Check out what Salman Khan Has to say about His collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan


 

