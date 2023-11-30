Box office! Farrey falls continues to fall flat, whereas Tiger 3 closes at the lowest figure ever, have a look at the collections of these movies

From Farrey to Tiger 3 and Khichdi 2, here are the collections of these recently releases movies.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 15:28
movie_image: 
Farrey

MUMBAI :We have seen a decent run for the movie Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie directed by Maneesha Sharma has fallen flat over the time due to many reasons. We have seen a good growth initially, but later the graph was towards downwards. Well, having said that, let us see the total collection of these recent releases. 

Movie Farrey starring Alizeh Agnihotri, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy and Juhi Babbar is getting mixed reviews from the audience. The movie has collected 25 lakhs on 6th day, which was yesterday, taking the total collection upto 2.30 crore, which strictly average. The movie is getting average records for the storyline and some noticeable good performance. Well, on the other hand, movie Starfish starring Khushali Kumar is not creating any buzz. The movie has vanished from the race. 

On the other hand, Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is falling flat day by day. The film coming from the YRF Spy Universe had a huge buzz and high hopes, but all has gone wrong. The movie went to lose trust from the fans and audience. It is struggling to hit the 300 crore mark net in India. It has collected 2 crore on its 18th day, which lowest of its collection. The total collection made by the movie is 278.05 crore in India. Talking about the international collection, the movie had made around 449 crore. 

Also read - Whopping! From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan; Check out the Bollywood star's Staggering amount of electricity bills

Well indeed we all expected the movie would do much better but it has fallen flat for all different reasons, well all eyes are now for the 2 big releases tomorrow Animal and Sam bahadur and we won't be wrong in saying that today (Thursday) will be the last big day for these movies to collect as 2 new bog releases will hit the screens from tomorrow.

What are your views on these collections, and which is your favourite movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Exciting! Tiger vs Pathaan: Check out what Salman Khan Has to say about His collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan


 

Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Tiger 3 TIGER 3 COLLECTION Farrey Farrey collection Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 15:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Rakhi Sawant granted Interim protection from arrest in the 'Photo Leak' case filed by Adil Khan Durrani; Here's the details!
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, a model, and Bollywood star, was given temporary protection from arrest by a Mumbai court on...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to achieve this milestone
MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’.He emerged as the winner...
Exclusive! Divyendu Sharma roped in for Jio Cinema's OTT series titled Tatkaal
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, movies and television, we are back with another...
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as...
Exclusive! Isha Talwar to be seen in OTT series titled Tatkaal for Jio Cinema
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made on OTT platform in terms...
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer will unveiled on THIS date; Know here the details!
MUMBAI : Without a doubt, 2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar's first release of the year Pathaan became...
Recent Stories
priyanka
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
Latest Video
Related Stories
priyanka
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
Shah Rukh Khan
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer will unveiled on THIS date; Know here the details!
sam bahadur
Kya Baat Hai! Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal wishing each other is the sweetest thing you’ll see amid Animal vs Sam Bahadur
Tiger
OMG! Tiger 3 falls flat, will War 2 decide the future of Tiger vs Pathaan and Spy verse?
SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st
Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film