Whopping! From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan; Check out the Bollywood star's Staggering amount of electricity bills

We have occasionally also discovered a few details and glimpses of their opulent adobes. However, are you aware of the amount these Bollywood celebrities pay to maintain the light in their paradises? So without further ado, take a look at how much money B-Town celebrities spend on their electricity bills.
MUMBAI : Bollywood celebs readily embrace the idea of living opulent lives complete with all the comforts. Additionally, their followers' jaws can drop in an instant due to the flash and glamour of their lifestyle. The apartments of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal are well known to the majority of us. We have occasionally also discovered a few details and glimpses of their opulent adobes.

However, are you aware of the amount these Bollywood celebrities pay to maintain the light in their paradises? So without further ado, take a look at how much money B-Town celebrities spend on their electricity bills.

Amitabh Bachchan pays an enormous electricity bill of Rs. 22–25 lakhs

In Juhu, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan reside in an opulent mansion. Several sources claim that Amitabh's electricity bill costs a whopping Rs. 22–25 lakhs.

Shah Rukh Khan pays between Rs. 43 - 45 lakhs in electricity bills for Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan resides at their opulent Mannat mansion with his wife Gauri Khan and their three children, AbRam, Aryan, and Suhana. According to multiple sources, Shah Rukh pays Mannat's electricity bill in the staggering sum of Rs. 43–45 lakhs.

Salman Khan pays a hefty electricity bill of Rs. 23–25 lakhs

Bollywood's "bhaijaan" never misses an opportunity to astound everyone with his extravagant lifestyle.  Salman lives in the opulent Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. However, several publications claim that Salman Khan pays an astounding Rs. 23–25 lakhs for his electrical bills.

Aamir Khan's electricity bill is estimated around Rs. 9-11 lakhs

Aamir Khan has apparently been intending to move to Chennai, but he has been residing in Mumbai. On the other hand, many sources state that Aamir Khan's electrical bill goes to approximately Rs. 9-11 lakhs.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pay a substantial amount of Rs. 30-32 lakhs to their electricity bills


Following their marriage in 2012, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been leading a dreamlike existence with their two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Khan. The four family members reside in an apartment in Mumbai's Fortune Heights in addition to Pataudi Palace. However, many of the tales claim that Saif and Kareena pay a substantial electricity cost of Rs. 30-32 lakhs.

The electrical expense for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is approximately Rs. 13–15 lakhs

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reside in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area. Regarding the substantial amount of money the couple pays for their electricity bill, it is estimated to be between Rs. 13 and 15 lakhs.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's electrical bill totals an astounding Rs. 8-10 lakhs

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reside in an opulent Juhu apartment with a sea-facing view. Regarding their electricity bill, it is said that the couple pays between Rs. 8 and 10 lakhs for it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-  bollywoodshaadis

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 15:02

