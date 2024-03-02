Box office! Fighter falls further flat, sees yet another drop, here are the collections

MUMBAI: Movie fighter has been getting mixed reviews from the fans all over, the buzz was indeed very high for the movie and now we see the fall in collection by every passing day, the movie that is directed by Siddarth Anand has Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar in lead. Having said that, here is the collection of the movie.

The movie has collected 5.75 crores on day 9 which was yesterday, well the total collection made by the movie is 152 crores at the pan India market and the movie has collected around 248 crores at the international market, well this is indeed lowest of all on day 1 ever since the movie was released, the fans all over are sharing post with regards to what must have went wrong with the movie, and why the movie is grabbing the attention and attracting footfalls at the cinema halls.

On the other hand movie HanuMan is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over till today and the total collection made by the movie is 182 crores all over India in different languages, also the movie has collected 268 crores at the global market.

