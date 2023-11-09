Box office! Gadar 2 beats Baahubali’s record, whereas Jawan records highest one day ever in Indian cinema

MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over. The movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over. The movie which has a great bunch of talent like Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Deepika Padukone is directed by South mass director Atlee.

The movie is breaking all previous box office records and rewriting the history of Indian cinema worldwide. The movie became the highest opener of Indian cinema with its release. It collected 75 crores net in all languages in India. Talking about the day 4 collection, the movie has yet again broken the record and has made the highest collection ever by any movie in Indian cinema on a single day. Movie Jawan on day 4 collected 71 crores in Hindi and around 9 crores in rest of the languages taking the total day collection of 80 crores on day 4 in India itself.

Indeed this is called rewriting history as the movie has broken all previous records. The total collection of the 4 days of the movie Jawan is 286 crores net in all languages.

On the other hand, in spite of getting dominated by Jawan at the box office, movie Gadar 2 is still running and registering few records. The movie has finally broken the lifetime collection of Baahubali (Hindi) and collected 515 crores net in India.

Indeed looking at these numbers we can say that Bollywood is now back and with a bang. This is the best time for movie lovers and movie goers. What are your views on this collection of both the movies and how did you like the movie Jawna? Do let us know in the comment section below.

