Box office! Gadar 2 has a decent weekend, whereas Jawan has denied to stop at the BO, check out the collections

MUMBAI: Movie Jawan which has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, the movie is continuously breaking all records every single day ever since it was released on 7th September 2023.

We can see many pictures in videos that are floating all over the internet that speak about the love fans are showing towards the super star Shahrukh Khan inside the cinema hall.

Talking about the collection the movie has collected around 34 crores on Sunday (yesterday) in Hindi language and talking about the other language it has collected around 3 crores, and the total collection on Sunday 17th September was around 38 crores in all languages taking the total Indian collection upto 480 crores.

Talking about the international level the movie has touched around 800 crores at the global level.

Apart from Jawan another movie which is still attracting the audience towards the cinema hall is Gadar 2, in spite of being in the 6th week the movie is showing some decent numbers, Gadar 2 had a weekend of 2.72 crores taking the total collection up to 520 crores.

