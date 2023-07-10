Box office! Ganapath falls flat whereas Leo hits the ball out of the park, have a look at the collections

MUMBAI: It was a good weekend for a movie buff and all cinema lovers as there were 5 major releases earlier Friday, well we have seen the movies got great reviews from the fans and critics all over and we have seen many videos from the cinema hall where the fans were celebrating their favourite actor’s movie.

We can see the movie Leo that has Thalapathy Vijay getting a big thumbs up from the fans whereas we see movies like Yaariyan 2 and Ganapath falling flat and getting rejected by the fans. Have a look at the weekend collection of these movies.

Talking about the movie Ganapath that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead is getting some mixed to negative response from the fans all over, the movie has collected around 2.5 crore on Sunday and the total of the movie is 6.9 crores, on the other hand movie Yaariyan 2 is also getting rejected by the fans all over, the movie has collected total 1.6 crores since it was released.

Movie Tiger Nageswara Rao starring Ravi Teja has got mixed reviews from the fans, the movie has collected 14.65 crores in total upon its release, whereas Ghost starring Shiv Rajkumar is getting positive word of mouth from the fans, but that cannot be seen in the collection. The movie has collected 4.97 crores since it was released. Well the movie that has hit the ball out of the park is the movie Leo that has Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, the movie is getting love at the pan India level, it has collected 181.95 crores at the pan India across all languages.

Well these are the status of the new releases at the box office and we clearly see Leo is the winner of all, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

