Box office! Ganapath falls flat whereas Leo hits the ball out of the park, have a look at the collections

We have seen 5 releases earlier Friday and here are the responses of these movies at the box office
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 15:47
movie_image: 
Ganapath

MUMBAI: It was a good weekend for a movie buff and all cinema lovers as there were 5 major releases earlier Friday, well we have seen the movies got great reviews from the fans and critics all over and we have seen many videos from the cinema hall where the fans were celebrating their favourite actor’s movie.

We can see the movie Leo that has Thalapathy Vijay getting a big thumbs up from the fans whereas we see movies like Yaariyan 2 and Ganapath falling flat and getting rejected by the fans. Have a look at the weekend collection of these movies.

Talking about the movie Ganapath that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead is getting some mixed to negative response from the fans all over, the movie has collected around 2.5 crore on Sunday and the total of the movie is 6.9 crores, on the other hand movie Yaariyan 2 is also getting rejected by the fans all over, the movie has collected total 1.6 crores since it was released.

Also read Really! Pankaj Tripathi reveals he felt bad when his scene was cut in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya

Movie Tiger Nageswara Rao starring Ravi Teja has got mixed reviews from the fans, the movie has collected 14.65 crores in total upon its release, whereas Ghost starring Shiv Rajkumar is getting positive word of mouth from the fans, but that cannot be seen in the collection. The movie has collected 4.97 crores since it was released. Well the movie that has hit the ball out of the park is the movie Leo that has Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, the movie is getting love at the pan India level, it has collected 181.95 crores at the pan India across all languages.

Well these are the status of the new releases at the box office and we clearly see Leo is the winner of all, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Finally! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first song is out now and you don’t want to miss on this one, check it out

Tiger Nageswara Rao TIGER NAGESWARA RAO COLLECTION Ganapath GANAPATH COLLECTION Leo Thalapathy Vijay Yaariyan 2 Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 15:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Ik Kudi Punjab Di actress Rajani Gupta bags Amazon Mini's 'Bahut Heroine Banti Hai and Jio Cinema's Illegal 3!
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Exclusive! King Himavat was beyond being a good ruler, he was an emotional father: Sanjeev Sharma on experience shooting for Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
MUMBAI: Colors' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
What! Apart from Mimi Kriti Sanon got 6 disasters in a row, she should change her game post the National award win
MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, the actress...
Must Read: The chemistry of #AkshNav will always be cherished by fans more #AbhiRa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens....
Must Read! “Season 3 leke aao jaldi” Netizens reacts as the Mirzapur team celebrates anniversary of the release
MUMBAI: Mirzapur is indeed one of the most loved shows of all time, the series that has successful season 1 and season...
This Navratri, Gokuldham Society is all geared up splendid Navratri celebrations in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: The festive spirit is running high, and Gokuldham residents are busy preparing for the Navratri festivities....
Recent Stories
Kriti
What! Apart from Mimi Kriti Sanon got 6 disasters in a row, she should change her game post the National award win
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kriti
What! Apart from Mimi Kriti Sanon got 6 disasters in a row, she should change her game post the National award win
Somy Ali
All that glitters! Check out Somy Ali’s brand new pictures!
Kriti Sanon
Congratulations! Kriti Sanon buys a flat for reportedly 35cr +, read to know more
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Finally! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first song is out now and you don’t want to miss on this one, check it out
Pankaj Tripathi
Really! Pankaj Tripathi reveals he felt bad when his scene was cut in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya
Mukherjee Nagar
12th Fail Cast Revisits Mukherjee Nagar to Promote the Film in Delhi