Really! Pankaj Tripathi reveals he felt bad when his scene was cut in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya

His last films like Mimi and OMG 2 have cemented his position as a versatile and talented actor. Pankaj has now revealed that he was part of Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya but his scene was deleted from the final cut.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 14:05
movie_image: 
Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: In the last decade, Pankaj Tripathi has turned out to be one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi Film industry. The actor, however, has seen several ups and downs in his career before his acting potential was recognised by filmmakers and audiences. His last films like Mimi and OMG 2 have cemented his position as a versatile and talented actor.

ALso Read- OMG 2 movie review: Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautan shine in this film that gives a strong message; Akshay Kumar supports well

Pankaj has now revealed that he was part of Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya but his scene was deleted from the final cut. Talking to a news portal about it, Pankaj said, “The news that I am in Lakshya was printed in the newspaper, and I felt bad, because people who will read the paper and then wouldn’t see me in the film, they will think I am lying. Cinema is a lie, we make up a story and show it on screen. But I refrain from lying in real life. Akhbar mein aagaya Bihar ka laal dikhega, par Bihar ka laal toh picture mein he nahi hai.”

Speaking of his recent release Fukrey 3, Pankaj said, “I was never launched and I do not have a godfather, or an enemy in Mumbai. On the Fukrey 2 poster, they put a picture of a tiger with the lead actors. I told them, ‘This is VFX Tiger, he doesn’t have to make a career. I have to. You could have used my picture instead of the tiger.’ But this is the journey. Time plays an important role in this.”

Also Read- Woah! Pankaj Tripathi initially turned down OMG 2, this is what convinced him to be a part of the film

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

Pankaj Tripathi Lakshya Hrithik Roshan Preity Zinta Sacred Games Mimi Stree Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 14:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Box office! Ganapath falls flat whereas Leo hits the ball out of the park, have a look at the collections
MUMBAI: It was a good weekend for a movie buff and all cinema lovers as there were 5 major releases earlier Friday,...
Must Read! From Ridhi Dogra to Gauahar Khan: TV actors who compromised their identity for big banner movies
MUMBAI: There are a lot of celebrities who have graduated from television to Hindi movies. While there are many who...
Wow! Kubbra Sait is here to give us the best Vacation goals with these pictures, check it out
MUMBAI: Kubbra Sait, who has worked in the films like Sultan, Ready and City Of Life and is well-known as Kukoo from...
Shocking! When Justin Timberlake spoke about his relationship with Britney Spears and revealing ‘every dirty thing’ about the singer
MUMBAI: Britney Spears is one of the most loved and followed American Singers. She has been in the news for a long time...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have a heated argument as they fail to understand each other
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the audiences have given it thumbs up. The show did pretty well in the first...
Whoa! Meet Dream 11 co-founder Harsh Jain, whose company is worth Rs 65000 crores and owns a house near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia
MUMBAI: Indian fantasy sports platform Dream 11 is a well known app by sports enthusiasts. The app allows its users to...
Recent Stories
Ganapath
Box office! Ganapath falls flat whereas Leo hits the ball out of the park, have a look at the collections
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ganapath
Box office! Ganapath falls flat whereas Leo hits the ball out of the park, have a look at the collections
Kriti Sanon
Congratulations! Kriti Sanon buys a flat for reportedly 35cr +, read to know more
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Finally! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first song is out now and you don’t want to miss on this one, check it out
Mukherjee Nagar
12th Fail Cast Revisits Mukherjee Nagar to Promote the Film in Delhi
Fail
I have written the film 12th Fail for 3 years, and I have spent four and a half years of my life on it", says Vidhu Vinod Chopra while talking about the film 12th Fail
Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan
OMG! Netizens cannot hide their excitement for Aashiqui 3 seeing Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan hug