Really! Pankaj Tripathi reveals he felt bad when his scene was cut in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya

MUMBAI: In the last decade, Pankaj Tripathi has turned out to be one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi Film industry. The actor, however, has seen several ups and downs in his career before his acting potential was recognised by filmmakers and audiences. His last films like Mimi and OMG 2 have cemented his position as a versatile and talented actor.

ALso Read- OMG 2 movie review: Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautan shine in this film that gives a strong message; Akshay Kumar supports well

Pankaj has now revealed that he was part of Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya but his scene was deleted from the final cut. Talking to a news portal about it, Pankaj said, “The news that I am in Lakshya was printed in the newspaper, and I felt bad, because people who will read the paper and then wouldn’t see me in the film, they will think I am lying. Cinema is a lie, we make up a story and show it on screen. But I refrain from lying in real life. Akhbar mein aagaya Bihar ka laal dikhega, par Bihar ka laal toh picture mein he nahi hai.”

Speaking of his recent release Fukrey 3, Pankaj said, “I was never launched and I do not have a godfather, or an enemy in Mumbai. On the Fukrey 2 poster, they put a picture of a tiger with the lead actors. I told them, ‘This is VFX Tiger, he doesn’t have to make a career. I have to. You could have used my picture instead of the tiger.’ But this is the journey. Time plays an important role in this.”

Also Read- Woah! Pankaj Tripathi initially turned down OMG 2, this is what convinced him to be a part of the film

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes