Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases

MUMBAI :It was yet another Friday and we have few more releases this week, well it was one of the best weeks for all the movie gears and this week has got 5 big releases, the movie releases were Ganapath, Yaariyan 2, Leo, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Ghost.

Every movie was the talk of the town and we see all these movies are grabbing the attention of the fans much before their release, well today, let us see the total collection of these new releases.

Talking about Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath, the movie has started at a decent and an average number. The movie has collected 2.5 crores on its opening day, the movie is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over, on the other hand movie Yaariyan 2 has minted only 60 lakhs on its day1, this is one the lowest for any movie which is promoted at a good level.

Talking about south biggies Tiger Nageswara Rao was released yesterday on 20th October and got a big thumbs ups from the fans at the pan India level, this Ravi Teja starrer minted 8.2 crores on day 1 whereas Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is the winner from all, the movie has collected 101 crore in just 2 days at the pan India level, whereas on the other hand Shiv Rajkumar starrer Ghost has fallen flat in terms of box office numbers, the movie has collected 2.42 crores in 2 days.

Well this clearly indicates that the winner of these 5 releases is Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo which is getting good word of mouth and the collections are rising day by day.

