Box office! It's a milestone for Jawan, the movie enters 500 crore club, check out the total collections

MUMBAI: Movie Jawan is continuously grabbing the footfalls and winning the hearts all over the world, the movie that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is breaking all box office records.

By every passing day the footfalls of the movie is increasing and breaking all records. The movie is finally all set to hit the mark of 500 crores in Hindi. Having said that today let us have a look at the total collection.

The movie has collected 12.90 crores on Tuesday (19th September) in Hindi language and 1. 90 crores in other languages. Taking the total India collection to 511 crores in all languages. The movie is now all set to enter 500 crores club in Hindi language solo.

Talking about the collection at the global level the movie has entered 900 crore club and the total global collection of the movie is 907.54 crores. Well this speaks the fandom of rhe superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the love for the actor worldwide.

Indeed the movie is surpassing all the records and we look forward to see what more records the movie will register in it's name.

What are your views for the movie Jawan and on the collection of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

