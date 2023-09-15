Box office! Jawan creates another milestone, here is the total collection

Jawan hits a sixer again on its 18th day, the Hindi collection touches 500 crore, have a look at the total collection
Jawan

MUMBAI : Jawan Starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan is refusing to stop at the box office, the movie is Goin to win more and more hearts at the global level and the collections can do all the talking.

The movie that is directed by south mass director Atlee is crossing all the  boundaries and registering some good numbers in it's name. Talking about the 18th day collection, the Hindi version has collect led 13 crore whereas the movie has collected 1 crore in other languages.

The movie has created a milestone, the Hindi version of the movie has crossed the mark of 500 crore Finally and the total collection in all languages in India in around 557 crore.

Indeed this is the love for the actor and his Fandom that is speaking in the form of the collection of the movie, what are your views on this and on the movie Jawan doing exceptionally well, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

