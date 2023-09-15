Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really busy that she could not make it to Parineeti Chopra's wedding, check out the latest post of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is having a beautiful time with her daughter Malti and she could not make it to the wedding of her sister Parineeti Chopra, what do you think, is she really busy?
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally married, and the pictures of the wedding ceremony are getting viral all over the internet. The fans are showering all the love towards the beautiful couple.

As we all know the cousin sister of actress Parineeti Chopra, actress Priyanka Chopra could not make it to the wedding ceremony. Recently we have seen a video of Madhu Chopra where she is saying that actress Priyanka Chopra is really very busy with her work that is why she could not make it to wedding.

And now there is a picture which was dropped by the actress Priyanka Chopra where she is having some beautiful time with her daughter, well this sparked a big question mark in the minds of the audience and saying is the actress really busy.

On the other hand, we have not seen a single post or congratulatory message coming from the side of the actress Priyanka Chopra for her sister Parineeti Chopra. The last we saw her was a small one liner coming from the side of the actress. We are not making any sort of statement but we really hope to see a beautiful post coming from the actress Priyanka Chopra for her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra on her wedding.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

