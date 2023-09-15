Must read! Madhu Chopra reacts to Priyanka Chopra not attending Parineeti Chopra's wedding

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra is grabbing attention of the fans all over internet with her pictures of wedding. Since quite some time she has been making into the headlines for her marriage news, and the fans were eagerly looking forward to the wedding day of the actress and they are now showing all the love towards the actress for Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadda.

There were many reports and news which were saying that Priyanka Chopra would not be able to make to do wedding of the actress Parineeti Chopra. Well as we have seen the actress was not seen or clicked at the wedding, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and many people asked why Priyanka Chopra could not make it to her sisters wedding.

Now there is a video that is getting viral all over the internet where we see Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra is answering the as to where is Priyanka Chopra and why she could not make it to the wedding.

As we can see Madhu Chopra say "wo kam Mein busy Hain" (she is busy for her work) that is why she could not make it to the wedding.

