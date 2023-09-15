Must read! Madhu Chopra reacts to Priyanka Chopra not attending Parineeti Chopra's wedding

It was Parineeti Chopra's wedding and as we all know Priyanka Chopra could not make it to the event, here is what mother of the actress Priyanka Chopra has to say on the actress not attending Parineeti Chopra's wedding
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:39
movie_image: 
Madhu Chopra

MUMBAI:  Actress Parineeti Chopra is grabbing attention of the fans all over internet with her pictures of wedding. Since quite some time she has been making into the headlines for her marriage news, and the fans were eagerly looking forward to the wedding day of the actress and they are now showing all the love towards the actress for Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadda.

There were many reports and news which were saying that Priyanka Chopra would not be able to make to do wedding of the actress Parineeti Chopra. Well as we have seen the actress was not seen or clicked  at the wedding, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and many people asked why Priyanka Chopra could not make it to her sisters wedding.

Now there is a video that is getting viral all over the internet where we see Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra is answering the as to where is Priyanka Chopra and why she could not make it to the wedding.

Also read Oh No! Alia Bhatt faces backlash for chewing while chatting with Thai Actress Davika Hoorne; Netizens says ‘Pls learn some etiquette’

As we can see Madhu Chopra say  "wo kam Mein busy Hain" (she is busy for her work) that is why she could not make it to the wedding.

What are your views on this and how did you like this beautiful pair and the newly wed couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read  Must read! Salman Khan jokes about his own films not working at the box office, here's what he said

Parineeti Chopra PARINEETI CHOPRA FANS Parineeti Chopra WEDDING Raghav Chadda bellwood wedding Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really busy that she could not make it to Parineeti Chopra's wedding, check out the latest post of Priyanka Chopra
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda are married, the pictures of the wedding ceremony are getting viral all over...
EXCLUSIVE! Are Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti dating?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We have always been at...
Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein actress Swati Tarar joins Shabana Azmi and Shalini Pandey for Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Dabba Cartel’
MUMBAI: Digital content is being churned out in full force given the consumption rate and production houses are...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Misunderstandings! Ishaan upset with Shantanu standing for Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Harini once again the victim of physical abuse
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Hawwt! These pictures actress Ruhi Singh are too hot to handle
MUMBAI:  Actress Ruhi Singh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space.  She is one such star...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really busy that she could not make it to Parineeti Chopra's wedding, check out the latest post of Priyanka Chopra
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really busy that she could not make it to Parineeti Chopra's wedding, check out the latest post of Priyanka Chopra
Ruhi Singh
Hawwt! These pictures actress Ruhi Singh are too hot to handle
Congratulations
Congratulations! Have a look at the wedding pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda
SALMAN KHAN
Must read! Salman Khan jokes about his own films not working at the box office, here's what he said
Amitabh
Whoa! THIS actor was the first to charge Rs 100 crores for a film, and its not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Prabhas
PANKAJ TRIPATHI
Must read! Pankaj Tripathi decides not to abuse on-screen anymore, read to know more